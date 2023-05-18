Live Radio
Idina Menzel to headline DC Capital Pride Concert

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 18, 2023, 10:32 AM

Tony-winning singer and songwriter Idina Menzel will be the star attraction at next month’s Capital Pride Concert.

She joins a June 11 lineup that already includes Debbie Gibson and Shanice, according to Capital Pride Alliance.

Menzel is expected to showcase songs from her upcoming album “Drama Queen,” which features the recently released single “Move.”

The free concert, scheduled for Sunday, June 11, between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. is followed by a 2-hour “Sunset Dance Party,” according to the alliance.

The show will take place at Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street NW.

Special access tickets to what organizers call the “Concert Pit” and the “VIP Concert Experience,” which range from $35 to $255, can be purchased online.

Concert organizers said to “keep an eye out for more exciting headlining announcements in the near future.”

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

