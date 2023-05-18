Idina Menzel to headline DC Capital Pride Concert

Tony-winning singer and songwriter Idina Menzel will be the star attraction at next month's Capital Pride Concert.

She joins a June 11 lineup that already includes Debbie Gibson and Shanice, according to Capital Pride Alliance.

Menzel is expected to showcase songs from her upcoming album “Drama Queen,” which features the recently released single “Move.”

The free concert, scheduled for Sunday, June 11, between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. is followed by a 2-hour “Sunset Dance Party,” according to the alliance.

🎉Concert announcement!

We are excited to announce Tony-Award winning singer, songwriter & actress, @idinamenzel, will be hitting the Capitol Stage! Party with us at The Capital Pride Concert presented by @HOT995, @PRIDERadio & @darcars on Sun. 6/11 🏳️‍🌈#PeaceLoveRevolution pic.twitter.com/PsWkQyq1Cc — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) May 17, 2023

The show will take place at Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street NW.

Special access tickets to what organizers call the “Concert Pit” and the “VIP Concert Experience,” which range from $35 to $255, can be purchased online.

Concert organizers said to “keep an eye out for more exciting headlining announcements in the near future.”