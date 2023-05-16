Ex-DC police officer pleads guilty to felony fraud for double billing hours

A former D.C. police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to first degree felony fraud after double billing hours he actually spent working at unauthorized outside employment.

A former D.C. police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree felony fraud after double billing hours he actually spent working at unauthorized outside employment, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb said.

Authorities said 52-year-old Medgar Webster Sr., a former police union vice chairman, pleaded guilty for committing time and attendance fraud on the Metropolitan Police Department and in D.C.

Webster must pay the full restitution of the $33,845 he stole from D.C. police as part of his plea.

Court documents showed that between January 2021 and April 2022, Webster engaged in more than 1,400 hours of unauthorized outside employment at three separate D.C. Whole Foods Market locations while also employed by D.C. police.

Webster billed MPD for regular, overtime and holiday hours that he never worked, officials said, working a total of 514 hours at Whole Foods during times he reported working for MPD. The double-billed time included 246.5 hours in overtime pay at roughly $79.67 per hour, a news release said.

“Although employment outside of MPD may be permitted in certain circumstances, Webster never submitted the necessary administrative forms or received the proper authorizations to engage in outside employment,” the news release stated.

“By stealing from the Metropolitan Police Department, [Webster] not only committed a crime, but he violated the trust that District residents place in law enforcement officers,” Schwalb said. “The Office of the Attorney General developed our Public Corruption Section to ensure that those who misuse District government resources, threaten the integrity of government services, and undermine public trust are held accountable — and we are committed to continuing our partnership with the US Attorney’s Office to investigate and prosecute these crimes.”

Webster’s sentencing is scheduled for July 25.