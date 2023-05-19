Live Radio
DC police identify man killed in April shooting

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 19, 2023, 4:40 AM

D.C. police have identified a man killed in a late-April shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, police announced 60-year-old Anthony Petty was confirmed as the victim of a homicide that occurred on April 27 at around 9:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of 12th Place, Southeast.

When officers got to the scene, they found Petty dead on arrival.

The department did not announce any arrest in the case.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call them at 202-727-9099.

A map of where the shooting happened is below:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

