DC police identify man killed in April shooting

D.C. police have identified a man killed in a late-April shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, police announced 60-year-old Anthony Petty was confirmed as the victim of a homicide that occurred on April 27 at around 9:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of 12th Place, Southeast.

When officers got to the scene, they found Petty dead on arrival.

The department did not announce any arrest in the case.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for homicide. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call them at 202-727-9099.

A map of where the shooting happened is below: