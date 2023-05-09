Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Plant Week nurtures…

DC Plant Week nurtures long-term relationship with living beauty

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

May 9, 2023, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Instead of buying mom some flowers this year for Mother’s Day, help her grow her own.

And the timing couldn’t be better — this week is DC Plant Week, from May 8 to May 14 — and it gives you a chance to celebrate more than 20 locally-owned plant stores in the week leading up to Mother’s Day.

“This is our second annual DC Plant Week,” said Mollie Lee, manager of the Little Leaf shop in Logan Circle and organizer of the yearly event. “We really just wanted to highlight all the amazing local plant businesses in the area.”

Lee said spring is the ideal time for a week to celebrate the D.C. plant community with special events, sales and workshops.

“The weather gets nicer, it’s growing season, the plants are thriving, the flowers are thriving,” said Lee.

Lee doesn’t discount the loveliness of cut flowers.

“Flowers are beautiful — I love receiving flowers,” she said. “But plants just have that longevity to them. You can really just grow them, ideally, forever and have a longer term relationship to them.”

Some people love the idea of getting plants, but fear they don’t have the skill to keep them alive.

“There’s some plants that really thrive with neglect, that don’t need that much sun [and] only need watering once a month,” said Lee, who said she asks customers about the space where they’ll keep a plant and how much watering they’re comfortable with.

This year, Lee said DC Plant Week is partnering with local bars that are offering botanical cocktails. “So, have some drinks, buy some plants, and have a great week.”

To learn more about the event and it’s offerings, follow along on social media. 

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up