Mayor says DC domestic tourism ‘has completely rebounded,’ touts fall event on National Mall

In a potential sign of a healing tourism industry, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced plans Thursday for a September event on the National Mall that organizers say will bring 150,000 people to the nation’s capital.

Bowser attended a news conference to outline plans for the World Culture Festival, being presented by the Art of Living Foundation — an organization founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“Post-COVID, our domestic travel has completely rebounded,” Bowser said.

The planned event comes amid concerns about crime in the District. According to data from D.C. police, violent crime is up 14% compared to last year and property crime is up 30%.

In response to a question about how the mayor would address safety concerns, Bowser responded by citing the District’s ability to accommodate tourists and added, “50,000 people have already registered for this event in September.”

When asked about why the foundation chose D.C. for its festival in light of concerns over public safety, Shankar told a reporter, “I think your question has an inherent answer in it,” saying in the current climate, “there is so much need for the importance of nonviolence.”

Bowser said, “Gurudev says ‘Why not D.C.?’ We say obviously D.C.!”

Scott Finlayson is the senior vice president and general manager of Hargrove LLC, which will handle logistics for the three-day event.

“From 3rd Street to 14th Street, the National Mall will play host to over three days of programming,” he said, with a dance floor “that will provide over a football field of space,” for dancers, musicians and performers.

Angie Gates, president and CEO of Events DC, said the event is projected to generate $29.8 million for D.C. “and approximately 35,000 overnight hotel stays, so we are very excited about that.”