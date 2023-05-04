Live Radio
4 injured in multi-car crash in Northeast DC

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 22, 2023, 12:24 PM

A boy and three adults have been hospitalized after a multi-car crash involving a dump truck Monday in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police said it happened around 10:45 a.m. on New York Avenue just after Bladensburg Road.

Four cars and a dump truck were part of the crash.

Police said the boy, who is around 10 years old, was unconscious but breathing after the crash. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said three other adults were also seriously injured.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash initially caused delays, but the WTOP Traffic Center reported that New York Avenue reopened about 2 p.m.

