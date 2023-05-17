17-year-old charged as adult for 2 armed carjackings in DC

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged as an adult for two…

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington field office conducted an investigation into the two carjackings and arrested Jaelen Jordan of Washington D.C. on May 17.

According to a Metropolitan Police news release, Jordan was first involved in a carjacking in the 800 block of K Street NE on April 27. The police said that Jordan was part of a group that approached a victim sitting in their vehicle and threatened them with handguns, till the victim got out of their car. They then sped off with the car, according to the release.

Jordan was part of a second similar incident on May 16, 2023, in the 600 block of Butternut Street NW, according to officials.

This case is part of an ongoing investigation by the D.C. police and the FBI into carjackings in Washington, D.C.

