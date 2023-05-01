Live Radio
1 dead after being struck by truck in Northwest

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

May 18, 2023, 11:55 AM

A man is dead after being struck by a truck in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning, police tell WTOP.

It happened at the intersection of 4th and H Street Northwest just before 7:30 a.m., according to D.C. police.

The man was taken to a hospital where police tell WTOP he later died.

The driver remained on scene, according to D.C. police.

The 400 Block of H Street, NW was temporarily closed; police said it reopened at around 11:30 a.m.

Here’s a map of where police said the crash happened.

