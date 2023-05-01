Live Radio
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Northwest DC

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

May 4, 2023, 3:30 PM

D.C. Fire and EMS services were called to a crash along southbound Connecticut Avenue front of the Cleveland Park Library. (Courtesy Andrew Leyden)

Connecticut Avenue is blocked heading southbound in Cleveland Park as police investigate a deadly crash.

D.C. Fire and EMS services were called to a crash along southbound Connecticut Avenue near Macomb Street, in front of the Cleveland Park Library, around 1 p.m. Thursday.

On scene, first responders found all three adults in the car suffering from a life-threatening medical condition. Their vehicle hit a parked car on Connecticut Avenue. There were no other injuries.

One of the three adults died at the scene. The two others were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports southbound Connecticut Avenue is closed between Ordway Street and Macomb Street for the ongoing investigation.

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

