Woman hospitalized after car plummets into ravine in Rock Creek Park

A woman is in the hospital after her car fell down a ravine in Rock Creek Park Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the car left the road around 5 p.m. on Piney Branch Parkway — east of Beach Drive in Northwest D.C.

Update crash with entrapment Piney Branch Parkway NW. Using a rope pulley system & ladders, Special Operations personnel lifted patient to roadway. Adult female to be transported with serious injuries. A 2nd patient who was not trapped has already been transported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/73QhW9HhUt — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 25, 2023

Crews had to rappel down into the ravine to rescue the woman trapped inside her crushed car.

D.C. Fire said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Only one car was involved in the crash, and U.S. Park Police will be investigating the crash throughout Tuesday evening.