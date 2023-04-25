2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Woman hospitalized after car plummets into ravine in Rock Creek Park

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 25, 2023, 11:00 PM

A woman is in the hospital after her car fell down a ravine in Rock Creek Park Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the car left the road around 5 p.m. on Piney Branch Parkway — east of Beach Drive in Northwest D.C.

Crews had to rappel down into the ravine to rescue the woman trapped inside her crushed car.

D.C. Fire said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

Only one car was involved in the crash, and U.S. Park Police will be investigating the crash throughout Tuesday evening.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus.

