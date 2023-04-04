RFK Stadium kicks off final burgundy and gold seat sale

Fans can now purchase upper level burgundy and gold seats from RFK Stadium at prices ranging from $300 to $500.

The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium has served as an iconic piece of D.C. history, and now fans will be able to take home one last souvenir before it’s demolished later this year.

This week marks the kick off of the final seat sale. Fans can now purchase upper level burgundy and gold seats at prices ranging from $300 to $500.

Those seats will also come with a certificate of authenticity.

So far, almost 1,000 stadium seats have been sold. Other memorabilia is still available online or for pick up and includes turnstiles to section site maps.

RFK stadium opened in 1961 and has served as an epicenter for sporting events and entertainment.

So far, much of the inside of the stadium has been removed and Events DC is now going through the permitting process to finish the job.

The venue is expected to be demolished by the end of the year.