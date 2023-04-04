Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » RFK Stadium kicks off…

RFK Stadium kicks off final burgundy and gold seat sale

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

April 4, 2023, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium has served as an iconic piece of D.C. history, and now fans will be able to take home one last souvenir before it’s demolished later this year.

This week marks the kick off of the final seat sale. Fans can now purchase upper level burgundy and gold seats at prices ranging from $300 to $500.

Those seats will also come with a certificate of authenticity.

So far, almost 1,000 stadium seats have been sold. Other memorabilia is still available online or for pick up and includes turnstiles to section site maps.

The iconic orange seats at RFK Stadium. (WTOP/Jack Moore)

RFK stadium opened in 1961 and has served as an epicenter for sporting events and entertainment.

So far, much of the inside of the stadium has been removed and Events DC is now going through the permitting process to finish the job.

The venue is expected to be demolished by the end of the year.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up