Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Northeast DC apartment fire…

Northeast DC apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 5 displaced

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 22, 2023, 3:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Firefighters fight a blaze in an attic area of an apartment building in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue Northeast. (Courtesy DC Fire and EMS)

A fire in a Northeast D.C. Saturday morning has left one man dead and five people without a home, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department.

Around 10:30 on Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a fire in the attic area of a three-story apartment building in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue.

One man was found in the fire and was pronounced dead, officials said.

The fire has since been extinguished, and officials say crews are currently rehabbing and rehydrating after an extended firefight that required the assistance of 60 firefighters.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up