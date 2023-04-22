Northeast DC apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 5 displaced

A fire in a Northeast D.C. Saturday morning has left one man dead and five people without a home, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department.

A fire in a Northeast D.C. Saturday morning has left one man dead and five people without a home, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department.

Around 10:30 on Saturday morning, firefighters responded to a fire in the attic area of a three-story apartment building in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue.

One man was found in the fire and was pronounced dead, officials said.

The fire has since been extinguished, and officials say crews are currently rehabbing and rehydrating after an extended firefight that required the assistance of 60 firefighters.