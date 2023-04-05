Military ‘touch and go’ landing exercise planned for National Mall

Early risers and joggers in D.C. could see a military aircraft land at the National Mall Thursday morning.

It’s part of a routine specialty aircraft training by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region taking place from 5 to 7 a.m.

Military aircraft will do a “touch and go” landing designed to familiarize crew with restricted airspace procedures, a news release from the department said.

The department did not specify the exact location of the landing.

The training is being done in coordination with the U.S. Park Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, based at Fort Lesley J. McNair in D.C., said Thursday morning’s activity is a regularly scheduled training exercise that has been carefully planned and will be closely controlled. No ordinance will be employed during the exercise, and the schedule could be adjusted depending on the weather.