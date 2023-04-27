Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Metro's board OKs plan…

Metro’s board OKs plan for buses to add cameras to catch bus lane violators

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

April 27, 2023, 10:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro’s board has given the green light to a plan to equip buses in D.C. with cameras that are meant to catch motorists illegally using bus lanes or blocking bus stops.

It’s called the Clear Lanes Project, and Metro will team up with the District Department of Transportation to catch and mail citations to violators.

Earlier this month, Metro announced the project, which it believes will tackle congestion seen in bus lanes caused by other drivers not leaving the lanes clear for buses. The transit agency said, right now, buses only travel an average of 9.8 mph, and the hope is discouraging bus lane blocking will improve service times.

The project is already in the testing phase, according to WMATA, and involves two cameras being placed in the bus, which snap images of the violation and the violator’s license plate. The images are then transmitted to DDOT, which will oversee the sending out of citations and the collection of fines.

Metro has said the plan will begin sending out citations as soon as this fall.

Metro will spend $4.6 million to buy and maintain the cameras. D.C. will spend $3.1 million on the program as well.

Starting this year, 140 buses will get cameras, with an additional 140 buses having them installed each year after. By around 2023, 600 buses will have cameras installed and operational.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up