Firefighters keeping an eye on fire in large water tank in DC

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 1:30 PM

D.C. firefighters were keeping an eye on a fire inside the dome of a large, five-story water tank in Southeast D.C. on Friday.

The situation initially prompted a hazmat response, and D.C. Fire and EMS issued a shelter-in-place for a “minimal area” around the tank. However, officials later lifted the guidance and the department says there is no danger to the public.

As of 1:15 p.m., a few hours after the fire was first reported, a small amount of smoke continued to emit from the top hatch of the tank, according to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS. A thermal imager on a D.C. police helicopter indicated a “heat signature” inside the tank.

There were no plans to “attack the fire” by entering the tank, said D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo. Instead, crews are monitoring the situation, he said.

Maggiolo said a chemical was being used to remove paint from inside the dome when the fire broke out. One worker was hurt and taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

John Lisle, a spokesman with DC Water, said the tank had been drained and was out of service when contractors were working to reline the inside of the tank.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

