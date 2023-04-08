Family mourns father killed in Southeast DC while 4-year-old son watched

D.C. police have identified the Capitol Heights, Maryland, man stabbed to death Wednesday while his preschool-aged son watched.

Tyrone Reid, 36, was near the intersection of Wayne Place and 2nd Street in Southeast at around 4:30 p.m. when officers found him. Police said he died before first responders arrived at the scene.

They believe the stabbing happened after an argument between Reid and another person who has yet to be identified. Tyrone Reid’s mother Tonyia Reid spoke with NBC Washington about her son’s death and the impact it could have on the victim’s son.

“Everywhere he went, he had his son with him. His son would not let him go nowhere without him,” Reid told News4’s Derrick Ward.

Family members told reporters that the murder has an even greater impact ahead of the Easter holiday — the victim’s brother is going to go through surgery this weekend after being injured in a motorcycle crash.

Tonyia Reid said she wants someone to step forward as she plans to bury her son and begins trying to explain to her grandson what happened to his father.

“I just wish whoever did this [would] come forward,” she said. “I mean, a witness come forward. Somebody seen something down there. I know they have. I know they seen something down there.”

Police are offering up to $25,000 for anyone that helps arrest and convict the people responsible for the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.