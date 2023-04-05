DC ranked as 4th safest city in US to drive in

D.C. commuters know rush hour is no joke. A new study from the U.S. News & World Report ranked the District as the fourth safest city to drive in the U.S.

That’s why it might surprise some to learn the District has landed near the top of a list of areas with the safest drivers.

A new study from the U.S. News & World Report found Boston to be the safest city to drive in the U.S., followed by New York City at No. 2, Honolulu at No. 3 and D.C. at No. 4.

“It might not be immediately obvious to anyone who’s actually driven on the roads in D.C.,” U.S. News and World Report editor Amro Naddy told WTOP. “But you’ve got a pretty low risk in D.C. compared to other major cities.”

Naddy said they looked at factors such as the number of people killed on the road, total accidents and car thefts.

“This is looking at data averages,” he said, “and people might not necessarily see the average when they’re out on the road in rush hour.”

He added they’re still seeing high numbers of road rage and distracted driving nationwide, so it’s important to stay alert when commuting in and around the District. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the latest crash data made public by NHTSA showed that there were 41 crash deaths in the District of Columbia compared to 26 in 2020, a 14% increase.

“D.C. might be a relatively safe city to drive in, but you still have to do your part to keep it that way,” Naddy said.

Being a safe driver in D.C. could also save you money.

Naddy said inflation and telework have led to fewer people driving fewer miles. If that sounds like you, he said it might be time to look at your monthly bill.

“Carriers — insurance carriers — charge you based on how much you drive,” Naddy said.

So if you’re driving less, he said you could be eligible for a discount. And if you have a clean record with no traffic violations or DUIs, he said you should absolutely call your insurance company.

“You might be able to keep more money in your pocket at the end of the day,” he added.