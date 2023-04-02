DC mayor announces 2023 Open Streets events

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has released dates for this year's Open Streets events, where community residents take over usually busy and car-filled roadways.

The annual tradition was announced for Sunday, June 4, this year on 12th Street NE in Ward 5 between Franklin Street and Michigan Avenue, and Saturday, Oct. 7, on Georgia Avenue in Wards 1 and 4. Both events will happen rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Every year, Open Streets events provide an opportunity for residents to come together, be active, and enjoy our vibrant and thriving communities in new ways,” Bowser said in a release, also saying the events are about coming together – “to enjoy our beautiful city, to support local businesses, and to think about the future our streets and the future of public space in DC.”

Since 2019, the yearly events have given the community the possibility to reimagine public spaces that prioritize public use over cars and provide easy access to recreation, according to their website.

The events allow the community to have some fun in the sun and make the most out of areas usually limited for pedestrians and other foot traffic.

Last year’s events saw block parties, live fitness classes, food and drinks, presentations from local businesses and much more.

“We are thrilled to come back to 12th Street for this year’s inaugural event, as it was the highest rated of the six Open Streets events we held in 2022,” said District Department of Transportation director Everett Lott. “Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s support, we’re able to highlight so many alternative modes of transportation while offering loads of fun for the entire family, and also providing a huge draw for the mixed-use corridor, as many attendees get to experience area businesses for the first time.”