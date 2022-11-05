DC’s final Open Streets event this year held on Wisconsin Avenue

The last Open Streets event of the year is underway Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.
The Open Streets street fair comes to Wisconsin Avenue on Saturday, with visitors being able to enjoy fitness classes, live music and more.
WTOP/Shayna Estulin
Work trucks block both ends of the cordoned off area so that cars can enter the street fair.
WTOP/Shayna Estulin
A variety of vendors and local businesses will be participating in the last Open Streets event of the year.
WTOP/Shayna Estulin
Listen to Shayna Estulin's report on WTOP.
A one mile stretch of Wisconsin Avenue in the Tenleytown/Friendship Heights area will be cordoned off until the early afternoon so people can enjoy fitness classes, live music and other vendors in this family friendly street fair.
Since the road is closed, those who are interested in attending are encouraged to Metro, bus, bike or scooter there way to the location so they can enjoy what Ward 3 businesses have to offer.
Road closures will last from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is free and suitable for people of all ages and abilities.
WTOP’s Shayna Estulin contributed to this report.
