9-year-old girl found shot in the back in Southeast DC

A young girl was shot in the back at around 4 p.m. on Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C., according to the police.

“It’s disheartening,” said LaShay Makal, commander of the Seventh Police District. “I’m outraged and I continue to say that the community should be outraged as well.”

Makal said during a press briefing on Sunday night that the nine-year-old was shot while sitting in the back of a vehicle at the 1500 block of Shippen Lane around 4 p.m.

“Right now, we are in the early stages of the investigation, but we have located a crime scene,” said Makal. “We have recovered multiple shell casings in the road there.”

Makal said two adults were also in the vehicle but neither of them were struck. They drove the young victim to the 2700 block of Douglass Place before realizing that she had been shot.

The nine-year-old was breathing and conscious when police arrived on the scene. She was in stable condition at the time she was transported to a hospital.

Police said to be on the lookout for a Black man wearing a ski mask operating a dark-colored sedan, but they do not have any additional information about the shooting at this time.

“As of right now, we don’t have anything additional, but we don’t believe the nine-year-old was the target of this incident,” Makal said.

D.C. police are asking anyone with further information about the shooting to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place: