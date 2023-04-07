7 people hospitalized after shooting in Southeast DC

Multiple people were shot in Southeast D.C. on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said they transported three men to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, while another three men have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

A young girl was shot and walked into a hospital, but officials do not believe it was related to the shooting that injured the six men.

Police are setting up a news conference where the shooting took place, at the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE.

