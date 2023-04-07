Live Radio
7 people hospitalized after shooting in Southeast DC

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 22, 2023, 12:02 AM

Multiple people were shot in Southeast D.C. on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said they transported three men to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, while another three men have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

A young girl was shot and walked into a hospital, but officials do not believe it was related to the shooting that injured the six men.

Police are setting up a news conference where the shooting took place, at the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

