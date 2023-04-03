3 dead after car plunges into river below Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Three people are dead after a vehicle entered the Anacostia River beneath the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Thursday night.

Authorities began receiving reports of a car crashing into the water around 11 p.m.

Update water search under S. Capitol St bridge. A submerged vehicle has been located. @DCPoliceDept Harbor Div. divers with assistance from our Fireboats will enter the water and conduct a search. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P5BZhpZKmd — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS officials responding to the scene discovered tire tread marks leading into the river near the bridge.

Harbor division divers, with assistance from D.C. Fireboats, located the car at around 11:45 p.m.

Divers conducted a water search and located one person dead inside the submerged vehicle shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Friday. The investigation later found two more people dead near where the car entered the river.

Update water search beneath S. Capitol St bridge. @DCPoliceDept divers confirmed 1 occupant inside the vehicle. Unable to remove the victim at present. Sadly, this will be a recovery rather than a rescue. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/Ds5G61FuqM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 21, 2023

D.C. Fire and EMS plans to continue the recovery effort Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.