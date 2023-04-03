COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
3 dead after car plunges into river below Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

April 21, 2023, 5:41 AM

Three people are dead after a vehicle entered the Anacostia River beneath the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Southeast D.C. on Thursday night.

Authorities began receiving reports of a car crashing into the water around 11 p.m.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS officials responding to the scene discovered tire tread marks leading into the river near the bridge.

Harbor division divers, with assistance from D.C. Fireboats, located the car at around 11:45 p.m.

Divers conducted a water search and located one person dead inside the submerged vehicle shortly after 12:40 a.m. on Friday. The investigation later found two more people dead near where the car entered the river.

D.C. Fire and EMS plans to continue the recovery effort Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

