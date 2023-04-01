Live Radio
1 shot, killed in Northeast DC shooting inside McDonald’s

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

April 12, 2023, 9:26 PM

A man has died after a shooting during the dinner hour inside the McDonald’s in the 1600 Block of Benning Road NE in the Carver and Langston neighborhoods Wednesday evening.

D.C. police were called around 6:15 p.m. and found a man unconscious and not breathing. The homicide branch is leading the investigation. 7News reported that the man has died.

Police have posted a look out for a man wearing a white shirt and bluejeans. The suspect, armed with a handgun, was also seen with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Dick Uliano

