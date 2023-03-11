Whitehurst Freeway temporary closes to clear debris on the road

The westbound lanes of the Whitehurst Freeway in D.C. were temporary closed between 27th Street NW and M Street NW after some drivers came upon pieces of concrete on the road.

Outbound traffic was halted Saturday on the Whitehurst Freeway in D.C. for emergency repairs after pieces of concrete fell onto the roadway.

As a result, DDOT temporarily closed the westbound lanes of the freeway between 27th Street NW and M Street NW around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Whitehurst Freeway outbound remains closed between 27th and M Streets. Work crews are in the vicinity of Key Bridge ⁦@WTOP⁩ ⁦@WTOPtraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/La8JsD5ka8 — Dick Uliano (@DickUliano) March 11, 2023

It led to work crews going to the vicinity of Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge to do repair work and removing the debris from the road.

DDOT said it will provide updates on how long the closure will be, and that the repair won’t affect traffic on the Key Bridge.

It advises drivers to be on the lookout for changing traffic patterns and recommend that they use different routes.