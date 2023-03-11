Live Radio
Whitehurst Freeway temporary closes to clear debris on the road

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

March 11, 2023, 9:14 PM

Outbound traffic was halted Saturday on the Whitehurst Freeway in D.C. for emergency repairs after pieces of concrete fell onto the roadway.

As a result, DDOT temporarily closed the westbound lanes of the freeway between 27th Street NW and M Street NW around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It led to work crews going to the vicinity of Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge to do repair work and removing the debris from the road.

DDOT said it will provide updates on how long the closure will be, and that the repair won’t affect traffic on the Key Bridge.

It advises drivers to be on the lookout for changing traffic patterns and recommend that they use different routes.

