Man shot, killed by US Marshals in DC identified

The man shot and killed by U.S. Marshal in Southeast D.C. Tuesday has been identified.

According to Chief of Police Robert Contee, D.C. officers and U.S. Marshals with D.C. Superior Court moved to arrest a wanted suspect in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Contee said the man, identified as Alaunte Nicholas Scott, 22, produced a firearm as officers closed in to arrest him, following a brief chase. Two U.S. Marshals then opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The police chief said he wasn’t sure how many times the marshals fired.

At a news briefing later on Tuesday, D.C. Superior Court U.S. Marshal Robert Dixon said the man had multiple outstanding warrants in the region, but did not elaborate on what they were for.

A semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene, Contee added.

Contee said D.C. police would be taking charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.