NBC Washington announced longtime anchor Pat Lawson Muse would be retiring at the end of the month.

WTOP partner NBC Washington announced tenured anchor Pat Lawson Muse would be retiring at the end of the month.

On Friday, Lawson Muse spoke on air saying, “When I walked through the doors of (NBC4) as a student researcher back in 1977, I could never have imagined that years later, I’d return as a general assignment reporter and anchor, and then make this my home for more than four decades.”

Lawson Muse says she’s excited to move on to the next season of her life and career.

Throughout her career, Lawson Muse, an award-winning journalist, has served the DMV region, covering the news and local events. In the 70s, she was the afternoon drive-time anchor for WTOP. In 1982, alongside co-anchor Barbara Harrison, she made history as part of the first all-female local news team in the country.

Anchors Doug Kammerer and Erika Gonzalez also expressed words of gratitude upon hearing the news, saying they will deeply miss Lawson Muse after she leaves.

“And it has indeed been an honor. I’m so thankful to you, our viewers, and to our community partners … And I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, for your love and your support, and for welcoming me into your homes and your hearts for so many years. And while I’ll be signing off here, I want you to know that I’ll still be around serving and working with many of you in the years to come,” Lawson Muse said.

Her last broadcast will be on March 24.