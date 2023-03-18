Man fatally shot by US Park Police officer in Northeast DC after fleeing stop for stolen car

A man was fatally shot by a U.S. Park Police officer in Northeast D.C. Saturday after he dragged an officer with a stolen car while fleeing the scene, authorities said.

According to U.S. Park Police spokesman Thomas Twiname, around 8:50 a.m., a U.S. Park Police officer responded to a call to assist a D.C. police officer with a stolen car in the area of 34th and Baker Street in Northeast.

The officers attempted to detain the man driving the stolen car, but the driver attempted to flee the scene in the 300 block of 36th Street NE.

The U.S. Park Police officer was “trapped in the vehicle” and was unable to get out of the car.

A second U.S. Park Police officer was “dragged” by the car as the suspect attempted to flee the scene. The officer inside the vehicle fired his weapon and shot the suspect, according to Twiname.

The suspect then crashed the car into a house a few blocks away, he said.

Officers then “rendered aid immediately” to the suspect, but he died of his injuries on the scene, Twiname said. The two U.S. Park Police officers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twiname said the shooting is going to be investigated by the D.C. police internal affairs division.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.