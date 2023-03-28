Man accused of stabbing Senate staffer in DC was released from prison just a day before

The man accused of stabbing a U.S. Senate staffer on Saturday in Northeast D.C. was released from prison just a day before.

A U.S. Senate staffer working for Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was attacked by a man with a knife on Saturday as he was leaving a D.C. restaurant.

The man accused of stabbing the staffer was released from prison just a day before.

The senator’s office confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police arrested Glynn Neal, 42, of Southeast, on a charge of assault with intent to kill.

Police said that on Saturday around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of H Street Northeast for the report of a stabbing. They found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to the hospital, a D.C. police news release said.

The staffer suffered a “potential brain bleeding and a punctured lung” in the attack, which appears to be random, according to a police affidavit reviewed by CBS News.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records indicate that Neal was released just a day before on Friday, March 24.

In 2011, a judge sentenced Neal to 12 years and four months for forcing two women to engage in prostitution. In addition to the prison term, the judge also ordered that Neal be placed on five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.