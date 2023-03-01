Grand jury indicts DC employee charged with killing 13-year-old boy

A grand jury moved quickly to indict Jason Lewis on six counts, including second-degree murder while armed committed against a minor, assault with a dangerous weapon and gun charges.

Before he was charged, community members called for charges against the man who killed a 13-year-old boy. Now, a grand jury has handed up an indictment of Jason Lewis.

Lewis, 41, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Karon Blake , who was shot and killed Jan. 7.

According to court documents, the Department of Parks and Recreation employee told police he woke up in the early morning of Jan. 7 when he heard noises on the street and went to investigate, armed with a registered handgun. Blake is accused of firing two shots at Blake, who he said was running toward him.

However, police said footage from neighborhood surveillance cameras showed that before firing at Blake, Lewis first fired a shot at a Kia with two other young people inside. They were suspected of breaking into cars in the neighborhood.

In a previous hearing, Lewis’ attorney has suggested his client acted in self-defense. Lewis turned himself in shortly after charges were filed and was ordered held without bond.

Lewis worked as a mentor supporting teens through programs run by the Department of Parks and Recreation.

He’s scheduled to be in court for a felony arraignment next week.