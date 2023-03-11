Former owner of DC physiatry practice convicted in $5M health care fraud scheme

A physician who owned and operated a now-defunct physiatry and pain management practice in D.C. was convicted by a federal jury Saturday for a $5 million health care fraud scheme, prosecutors said.

Frederick Gooding, 71, of Wilmington, Delaware, was convicted on 11 counts of health care fraud.

Prosecutors said that between 2015 and 2018, Gooding fraudulently billed Medicare over $5 million for injections he didn’t carry out, or didn’t provide as billed. This included complicated spinal injections Gooding did not possess the necessary equipment to carry out.

Prosecutors said that Gooding is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26 and is looking at 10 years in prison on each count.