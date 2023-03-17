Former Gallaudet University student found guilty in Jan. 6 involvement

A former Gallaudet University student has been found guilty for his involvement in the disruption of Congress during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Vitali GossJankowski, 34, of Florida, was found guilty by a jury of obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, among multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for disrupting a joint session of Congress in the process of counting the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, according to a statement from D.C.’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

GossJankowski was enrolled at the D.C. college for the deaf at the time of his involvement.

He can be seen in multiple videos pushing Capitol Police officers, grabbing one by his helmet and tas him with a stun gun. He alleges the stun gun was handed to him by another rioter.

According to evidence presented during the trial, GossJankowski traveled from the Ellipse to the Capitol on Jan. 6. He was one of the first individuals to enter the Capitol through the Lower West Terrace outer door. GossJankowski stood close enough to other rioters to see them brake a glass door with a “Members Entrance Only” sign embedded within it, the statement said.

A number of surveillance cameras, as well as other rioters’ cellphone cameras, show him interfering with officers, pushing them, spitting at them and pulling at their protective shields.

According to officials, in the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, over 1,000 people have been arrested for their involvement in the biggest breach of security the U.S. federal government has ever faced.