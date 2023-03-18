MARCH MADNESS: Frese faces alma mater | Millions of brackets busted | Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's cherry blossoms enter…

DC’s cherry blossoms enter ‘puffy white’ stage, approaching peak bloom

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 18, 2023, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With the cherry blossom festival underway in D.C., the cherry blossoms have now entered the ‘puffy white’ stage, which is the last stage before peak bloom, the National Park Service said.

“The blossoms are starting to show, now we’re just waiting on them to open,” they tweeted.

It is happening at a time when cold temperatures and wind over the weekend could negatively impact the event.

Peak bloom means that 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry blossom trees are open.

According to the National Park Service, cherry blossoms go through five stages before reaching peak bloom: green bud, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation and puffy blossoms or puffy white.

According to the National Park Service, peak bloom of the cherry blossoms happens in five stages: green bud, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation and puffy blossoms or puffy white. (Courtesy NPS)

The National Park Service said that they project peak bloom will be reached between March 22 and March 25. The cherry blossom festival will take place through April 16.

Follow the blooming of the cherry blossoms on the National Park Service website.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up