DC’s cherry blossoms enter ‘puffy white’ stage, approaching peak bloom

With the cherry blossom festival underway in D.C., the cherry blossoms have now entered the 'puffy white' stage, which is the last stage before peak bloom, the National Park Service said.

“The blossoms are starting to show, now we’re just waiting on them to open,” they tweeted.

It is happening at a time when cold temperatures and wind over the weekend could negatively impact the event.

Peak bloom means that 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry blossom trees are open.

According to the National Park Service, cherry blossoms go through five stages before reaching peak bloom: green bud, florets visible, extension of florets, peduncle elongation and puffy blossoms or puffy white.

The National Park Service said that they project peak bloom will be reached between March 22 and March 25. The cherry blossom festival will take place through April 16.

