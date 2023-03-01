Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC woman sentenced who…

DC woman sentenced who stole benefits from elderly, mentally ill tenants in rooming house 

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 1, 2023, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. woman faces almost three years in jail for stealing over $400,000 from elderly residents in her care.

Rosemary Ogbenna, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison for what the Justice Department said was a scheme to steal government benefits, including Social Security Administration and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs funds.

She pleaded guilty in 2022 to mail fraud charges and making false statements. Ogbenna carried out her scheme from 2009 to 2020, during which she became the representative payee of the benefits of some of the tenants in her rooming house, according to a news release from the United States District’s Attorney’s Office District of Columbia.

The funds, which she used for “her own personal use and benefit,” were intended for the care of elderly, mentally ill, disabled and veteran beneficiaries, the Justice Department said. She also lied to agents investigating her scheme, telling them that she paid those she took the funds from when she had not.

In addition to her prison term, the judge ordered three years of supervised release, more than $523,000 in restitution, and forfeiting the same amount. Her sentences on two counts will run concurrently.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up