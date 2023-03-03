DC leaders chide Biden support of GOP-led resolution to block crime bill

Several D.C. elected officials are speaking out after the president said he would sign a resolution that would stop D.C.'s revision of criminal sentencing laws.

Several District of Columbia elected officials reacted quickly and critically to President Joe Biden saying he would sign a Republican-led resolution that would block D.C.’s revision of criminal sentencing laws from taking effect.

In doing so, President Biden would be allowing Congress to nullify D.C’s laws for the first time in more than three decades.

D.C. congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton called Biden’s decision “a sad day for D.C. home rule and D.C. residents’ right to self-governance.”

Biden later tweeted that while he supported statehood for D.C., “I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the mayor’s objections — such as lowering penalties for carjackings.”

He added, “If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did — I’ll sign it.”

In a statement, D.C. Council member Charles Allen said the District of Columbia is “perfectly capable” of governing itself.

“We are not subjects, and we unequivocally reject anything less than full control of our own affairs,” wrote Allen. “We reject the oppression and paternalism of federal interference.”

Allen said the Revised Criminal Code Act “is badly needed legislation, passed unanimously twice by our duly elected legislature.”

In 2022, there were 203 homicides in the District, about a 10% drop after years of steady increases. Homicides in the city had risen for four years straight, and the 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest since 2003.

The crime legislation, which would take effect in 2025, created some friction within D.C. government. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed it in January, writing in a letter that she had “very significant concerns” about some of the bill’s proposals. She later proposed changes after the council overrode her veto.

As of Friday morning, Bowser had not publicly commented on Biden’s announcement that he would support the resolution to block the revised crime code from taking effect. WTOP has extended an invitation to the mayor to provide reaction.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb tweeted, “Any effort to overturn DC laws degrades the right of its nearly 700,000 residents and elected officials to self-govern — a right that almost every other American has.”

The District’s criminal code hasn’t been updated substantially since it was first drafted in 1901. Criminal justice experts have said it is outdated, confusing and not in touch with how crimes are punished today. In the nation’s capital, like most places in the U.S., Black people are disproportionately affected by the criminal laws.

The GOP effort is part of a growing political backlash against Democratic-led criminal justice changes that picked up pace after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Allen said the GOP resolution to block D.C.’s new criminal code “is not about the bill or what it actually does; this is about manufacturing ‘tough on crime’ rhetoric at our expense with the outcome of being stuck with an outdated criminal code that makes the District less safe and less fair.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.