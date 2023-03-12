Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC bill would create…

DC bill would create LGBTQ pride license plates

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 12, 2023, 7:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A D.C. Council bill could be the first step toward a more colorful drive — the Price Plates Act of 2023 would instruct the District’s Department of Motor Vehicles to create new LGBTQ+ pride-themed plates.

The bill was introduced by Council member Robert White last week to support the District’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs (OLGBTQA).

Funds from the plates will support the office’s programming, grants and other community resources.

White said he’s excited to bring pride plates to the District ahead of the city hosting WorldPride in 2025.

“The District’s LGBTQ community is incredibly vibrant and active across our city. Unfortunately, LGBTQ people around the country are being persecuted,” White said in a news release. “This bill reaffirms the District’s dedication to our LGBTQ residents and visitors, and also gives drivers an opportunity to make a difference with small but meaningful recurring contributions to OLGBTQA.”

The pride license plates, if passed by the council, would join a slew of specialty designs supporting the environment, veterans and more in the District.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up