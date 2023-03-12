DC bill would create LGBTQ pride license plates

A D.C. Council bill could be the first step toward a more colorful drive.

A D.C. Council bill could be the first step toward a more colorful drive — the Price Plates Act of 2023 would instruct the District’s Department of Motor Vehicles to create new LGBTQ+ pride-themed plates.

The bill was introduced by Council member Robert White last week to support the District’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs (OLGBTQA).

Funds from the plates will support the office’s programming, grants and other community resources.

White said he’s excited to bring pride plates to the District ahead of the city hosting WorldPride in 2025.

“The District’s LGBTQ community is incredibly vibrant and active across our city. Unfortunately, LGBTQ people around the country are being persecuted,” White said in a news release. “This bill reaffirms the District’s dedication to our LGBTQ residents and visitors, and also gives drivers an opportunity to make a difference with small but meaningful recurring contributions to OLGBTQA.”

The pride license plates, if passed by the council, would join a slew of specialty designs supporting the environment, veterans and more in the District.