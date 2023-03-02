Bystanders restrain suspect, Petworth Library stabbing leaves 1 dead

A man has died after being stabbed in Petworth Public Library in D.C. Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., a man seated at a computer in the neighborhood library was followed in by a man who assaulted him. He was stabbed in the neck and has been pronounced deceased, police said.

According to executive assistant Chief Ashan Benedict, two people, known to the department as unhoused, were involved in an altercation with one fatally stabbing the other.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict provides an update to the stabbing that occurred in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/Qsb8sJE8pk — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2023

Other people inside the library were able to restrain the suspect until the police arrived.

“They intervened. They stopped this individual from continuing his attack. They disarmed him. They held him until police arrived,” Benedict said.

The suspect is in custody and is expected to be charged tonight.