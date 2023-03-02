Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Bystanders restrain suspect, Petworth…

Bystanders restrain suspect, Petworth Library stabbing leaves 1 dead

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 2, 2023, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has died after being stabbed in the Petworth Public Library in D.C. Thursday night.

Around 7 p.m., a man seated at a computer in the neighborhood library was followed in by a man who assaulted him. He was stabbed in the neck and has been pronounced deceased, police said.

According to executive assistant Chief Ashan Benedict, two people, known to the department as unhoused, were involved in an altercation with one fatally stabbing the other.

Other people inside the library were able to restrain the suspect until the police arrived.

“They intervened. They stopped this individual from continuing his attack. They disarmed him. They held him until police arrived,” Benedict said.

The suspect is in custody and is expected to be charged tonight.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up