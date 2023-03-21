Blue Fog? Ambassadors? George Washington University students asked to weigh in on new nickname ideas

George Washington University fans and students will ultimately be asked to decide a new mascot in the coming week.

What sounds better? “Go, Ambassadors!” or “Beat’em, Blue Fog!”

George Washington University fans and students will ultimately be asked to decide in the coming weeks, as the school narrows down its possible new nicknames.

As the battle to the Final Four continues in the NCAA tournament this week, GW has narrowed its nickname search to a final four.

The four choices are:

The Blue Fog (Who wouldn’t be intimidated by low-lying water vapor?)

The Revolutionaries (Tri-corner hat or Che Guevara T-shirt?)

The Ambassadors (a name sure to be remembered by and offend no one)

The Sentinels (see above)

This all comes after the D.C.-based university dropped its old mascot “the Colonials” last year, saying that moniker no longer unified the campus.

The university this week said in a statement that over the next month, it will hold several community engagement activities to get feedback from fans.

The school will also release four hype videos based around each option.

Students, faculty and staff will be asked for feedback starting this week, and alumni on April 10.

Guessing the visibility on that “Blue Fog” video will be pretty low.