Alexandria man found guilty of shooting at wheelchair user in DC

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

March 25, 2023, 12:47 PM

A man from Alexandria, Virginia, was found guilty Wednesday in D.C. court for shooting at a man in a wheelchair in Northwest last summer, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that a jury found 39-year-old Richard Nduba guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and another gun-related charge for firing multiple shots at the man who was sitting outside of a Walmart on H Street in August 2022.

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2022, prosecutors said that Nduba and the victim, a friend of his, had gotten into an argument. The victim went to take a phone call near Walmart’s loading dock after the argument ended, at which point Nduba circled the block in his rental SUV and fired two shots at the victim “in broad daylight,” according to prosecutors.

Nduba stopped shooting when the victim acted as if he had been shot, despite both bullets missing. A bullet hole was later found in Walmart’s loading dock door, next to where the victim had been sitting.

Nduba is scheduled for sentencing on April 21.

