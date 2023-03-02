2nd sexual harassment complaint filed against DC mayor’s former chief of staff

Another D.C. employee has come forward with allegations of sexual harassment by John Falcicchio, Mayor Muriel Bowser's former chief of staff.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said her office is investigating Falcicchio, who abruptly resigned earlier this month and now faces allegations from two city employees. Before he resigned, Falcicchio also served as the deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

“Our client courageously came forward with her complaint because she wants justice for herself and other survivors,” Attorneys Debra Katz and Kayla Morin, who represent both women who’ve come forward, said in a statement. “She intends to work with the District’s investigators to ensure accountability and we ask that you respect her request for privacy at this time.”

During a news conference about Falicicchio’s abrupt resignation, which came shortly before the first woman’s complaint went public March 20, Bowser declined to provide any specifics of alleged wrongdoing on Falcicchio’s part, saying that the “circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation.”

Attorneys Katz and Morin said the second woman is bringing forth “serious allegations of sexual harassment,” but didn’t get into the nature of the alleged harassment.

“Her allegations are extremely disturbing and reflect a long-standing pattern of sexual harassment and predatory behavior by Mr. Falcicchio,” the statement went on to say.

The allegations of the first woman who came forward involved “unwelcome advances and sexual contact,” according to her attorneys.

Falcicchio was widely seen as one of the mayor’s most trusted confidants. His departure was initially announced without explanation in the final line of a March 17 news release sent out by the mayor’s office listing her new appointments to serve as chief of staff and deputy mayor for economic development.

That news release ended with: “We also thank Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio for his years of service to the District as he transitions to the private sector.”

Falcicchio had served as deputy mayor for planning and economic development since 2019 and as Bowser’s chief of staff since 2015.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.