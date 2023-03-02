2 found dead in SUV after double shooting in Capitol Hill

D.C. police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill on Sunday night that left two people dead.

D.C. police are investigating the double shooting that happened in the area of 11th and D streets in Southeast D.C. around 8 p.m.

Two men were found inside a crashed SUV suffering from gunshot wounds, First District Cmdr. Tasha Bryant said at a news conference. One man died at the scene.

The other man was transported to a hospital where he later died due to his injuries, Bryant said. Neither of their identities have been released as police begin their investigation.

“We do everything that we can to keep communities and our visitors safe,” Bryant told reporters on Sunday night. “This is a tragedy and I’m so hurt, my heart is broken that I’m standing in front of you guys again talking about gun violence.”

Eastbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue between 10th and 11th streets currently has all lanes blocked by the police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411.

Below is the area where the double shooting took place: