1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Northwest DC

Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting in Northwest Wednesday where one person was killed and another was injured.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of V Street, near the U Street Metro Station, a D.C. police spokesman told WTOP.

A 29-year-old man was shot in his stomach and later died at a hospital.

According to D.C. police, more than one shooter may be involved in the shooting, noting how many shots were fired by multiple firearms.He said police are unsure whether the suspects were on foot or driving a vehicle.

Third District Commander James Boteler provides an update on the two people shot at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/zoTrPwx5NA — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 2, 2023

During a news conference, Third District Cmdr. James Boteler, a 30-year-old woman walking down 14th street was hit in her leg by stray gunfire. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover, police said.

“I do believe with a good degree of surety that the young lady walking down 14th Street was very likely not an intended target and was an unfortunate bystander who was struck by gunfire,” Boteler said.

Boteler also said two apartments were damaged as well as some parked vehicles. Detectives canvassed the area Wednesday night in the hopes of obtaining the video footage of the shooting or gathering additional information from eyewitnesses.

Police ask that anyone who saw or heard something contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the information anonymously to 50411.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.