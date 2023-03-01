Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Northwest DC

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

March 2, 2023, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. are investigating a shooting in Northwest Wednesday where one person was killed and another was injured.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of V Street, near the U Street Metro Station, a D.C. police spokesman told WTOP.

A 29-year-old man was shot in his stomach and later died at a hospital.

According to D.C. police, more than one shooter may be involved in the shooting, noting how many shots were fired by multiple firearms.He said police are unsure whether the suspects were on foot or driving a vehicle.

During a news conference, Third District Cmdr. James Boteler, a 30-year-old woman walking down 14th street was hit in her leg by stray gunfire. She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is expected to recover, police said.

“I do believe with a good degree of surety that the young lady walking down 14th Street was very likely not an intended target and was an unfortunate bystander who was struck by gunfire,” Boteler said.

Boteler also said two apartments were damaged as well as some parked vehicles. Detectives canvassed the area Wednesday night in the hopes of obtaining the video footage of the shooting or gathering additional information from eyewitnesses.

Police ask that anyone who saw or heard something contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text the information anonymously to 50411.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up