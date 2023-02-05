3 dead, 4 injured in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

Three people were killed and four others injured during separate shootings in D.C. on Saturday, police said.

The first shooting, which police described as domestic in nature, happened in the 1100 block of 21st Place in Northeast around 5 a.m. A 32-year-old man was found dead at the scene and a suspect was arrested.

Police identified the victim as Gregory Wilkins, of Northeast.

Diamond Stevenson, 27, also of Northeast, was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed in Wilkins’ death.

D.C. officers responded to the second shooting at around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Spring Road in Northwest and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Aaron Robinson, 39, of Northwest was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A third fatal shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast near the District’s border with Maryland. Police said they found a man dead in the area who had been shot.

By the end of the night, the department also responded to two non fatal shootings in Southeast D.C.

The first was at 10:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Capitol Street — three men were injured but all were conscious and breathing. Police took a suspect into custody but the person was released after no probably cause was found.

The second happened in the 3300 block of 10th Place about 15 minutes later. One teenage boy was injured in the shooting and police said he was conscious and breathing.

The department asks anyone with information about this crime to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A map of the approximate shooting locations is included below.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.