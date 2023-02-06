Live Radio
Road closures for 2023 State of the Union address

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 6, 2023, 7:36 AM

There will be street closures in and around the U.S. Capitol starting Tuesday morning as President Joe Biden delivers his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

U.S. Capitol Police has already started preparing for the event by bolstering its security measures, including putting up a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds.

Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email obtained by CNN that the threat level remains elevated ahead of the annual address.
Fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

According to Capitol Police, the following roads will be closed to the public starting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday:

  • First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, SW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, NW

At 5:30 p.m., these roads will close to the public:

  • Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Second Street, NE
  • D Street between First Street, NE, and Second Street, NE
  • East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street
  • First Street between Independence Avenue, SE, and Constitution Avenue, NE
  • First Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and Second Street, SE
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE
  • New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

These roads will close to the public at 7 p.m.

  • Constitution Avenue between Third Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • Independence Avenue between Third Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW
  • Second Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE
  • Second Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW
  • Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

Also, tour buses will be diverted away from the Capitol Complex from 6:30 a.m. to around 11 p.m.

