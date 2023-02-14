Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 'Stop the sweep': Protesters…

‘Stop the sweep’: Protesters aim to stop DC homeless encampment clearing

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 6:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The District and the Park Service said that it is more than the dozens of tents, trash and general poor appearance of the park that’s driving the clearing of McPherson Square.
The District and the Park Service said that it is more than the dozens of tents, trash and general poor appearance of the park that’s driving the clearing of McPherson Square. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the Department of the Interior Monday to protest.
People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the Department of the Interior Monday to protest. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Originally scheduled to happen in April, the clearing was recently moved to Wednesday.
Originally scheduled to happen in April, the clearing was recently moved to Wednesday. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
It’s estimated that some 70 people are currently living in the park.
It’s estimated that some 70 people are currently living in the park. (WTOP/Kyle Cooper)
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/4)
The District and the Park Service said that it is more than the dozens of tents, trash and general poor appearance of the park that’s driving the clearing of McPherson Square.
People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the Department of the Interior Monday to protest.
Originally scheduled to happen in April, the clearing was recently moved to Wednesday.
It’s estimated that some 70 people are currently living in the park.

People trying to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment in D.C. showed up at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Monday to protest.

Several dozen people chanted, “Stop the sweep.” They also sang and gave speeches in an effort to try and stop the clearing of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square, which is managed by the National Park Service.

Originally scheduled to happen in April, authorities recently moved the clearing to Wednesday. National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst said in a statement, “At the request of and in cooperation with the District’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services (DMHHS), and with ongoing, intensive engagement by the District’s social service providers, the National Park Service (NPS) plans to close the encampment at McPherson Square on February 15.”

Sam Myszkowski, with Sunrise D.C., which opposes the clearing, said “this puts people at risk when we clear parks out during hypothermia season.”

Myszkowski said he thinks D.C. and the park service are not taking into account the human element enough.

“It is a structural problem when we choose to put the appearance of this city over the wellbeing of it’s residents,” Myszkowski said.

The District and park service said the more than the dozens of tents, trash and general poor appearance of the park that’s driving the clearing of McPherson Square.

“In recent months, law enforcement and social service providers have reported increasing levels of violence, illegal drug use, and significant criminal activity associated with the encampment at McPherson Square, which has impeded social services’ outreach and endangered social service providers, mental health clinicians, unsheltered individuals, and the public,” Litterst said.

It’s estimated that some 70 people are currently living in the park.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up