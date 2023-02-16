Mardi Gras in DC: Series of events across the District through Fat Tuesday

D.C. residents can experience a taste of New Orleans this weekend: A series of NOLA-inspired events will bring Mardi Gras fun to the District.

The five-day Mardi Gras Fest at Black Jack, Tilt Side Bar and Pearl Dive Oyster Palace starts Friday at 5 p.m. and features a Mardi Gras themed cocktail menu, Creole-inspired dishes, a masquerade ball and bayou all-you-can-eat drag brunch. The brunch is invitation only. RSVP on Instagram.

Barracks Row is hosting a spirited sidewalk parade Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The event features live music, food and drink specials on 8th Street.

The Wharf will hold its annual Mardi Gras celebration, with a mile-long parade featuring floats, stilt walkers and live music, starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade also features appearances by Eastern High School Marching Band, the Washington Nationals’ Racing Presidents, the Wizards’ G-Wiz and Batalá Washington.

A dance party to continue the celebration at the Wharf starts at 4:30 p.m., with live music by the Naptown Brass Band. At 6:30 p.m., a fireworks finale will finish off the celebrations.

On Saturday, a Bourdon to U Street Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is being hosted from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at seven bars. It features DJs, a blues style brass band, plenty of Mardi Gras beads, hurricanes and other drink and food specials. Tickets are available for $20.

Union Market hosts its Mardi Gras Celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Attendants can expect New Orleans offerings, such as Cajun food, king cakes, a live jazz band and more.