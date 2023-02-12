Live Radio
DC police identify man wounded by officer in Anacostia shooting

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com
Stetson Miller | stetson.miller@wtop.com

February 12, 2023, 8:17 PM

D.C. police have released the name of a suspect connected to an assault in Anacostia Friday morning, and another man who was shot by an officer investigating that assault.

In a news release sent out on Sunday, police identified 38-year-old Steven Shaw of Northeast D.C. as the man who was shot by an officer canvassing the area after the reported assault. Police have not connected Shaw to the assault.

Police said the shooting occurred just before 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of Good Hope Road after an officer investigating an assault saw Shaw entering a parked car on the passenger side and, believing that he may be the suspect in the assault, ordered Shaw to get out of the car and to “stop reaching.”

Police said that after Shaw refused to comply with the officer’s commands and reached into his waistband, the officer fired his gun, striking Shaw.

As police pulled him from the burgundy Jeep, the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified woman, left the scene.

After Shaw was taken from the vehicle and handcuffed, he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. As Shaw was being treated, officials discovered he had a quantity of “suspected cocaine” with him, according to the release.

Police said they arrested and charged Shaw on Friday for possession with intent to distribute.

Police said the officer involved with the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as internal teams investigate the incident. Body camera footage from the shooting is also being reviewed.

Separately, police said they have identified the suspect in the original assault. Wallace Lewis, 59, of Southeast Lewis was arrested and charged Friday with assault with significant bodily injury and threats to do bodily harm.

In the news release, police say he struck a woman with a metal box during an argument and threatened the woman. Last week, police said the assault involved a pipe.

