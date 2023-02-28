Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC high schoolers study…

DC high schoolers study future careers, learn golden rules of business success

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

February 28, 2023, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

High school students in the District are learning important lessons that will help them in future careers — and life in general.

“Customer satisfaction is essential to any business,” said one high school senior studying hospitality and tourism at the Jackson-Reed High School, D.C.’s largest Career-Technical Education high school. “You don’t run without your customers, so to keep them happy is to keep your business happy.”

D.C. School Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said the District’s CTE program offers more than 30 industry-recognized certifications that prepare students for career. More than 4,800 students are enrolled in CTE courses across 16 high schools in the District.

lewis ferebee, CTE day
DC Public School Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, with Careers and Technical Education students, at Jackson-Reed High School. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

“We know when students are engaged in Career and Technical Education programming they’re much more prepared for what’s next after graduating from high school,” said Ferebee. “They’ll have the ability to go right to work out of high school, if they choose to do so.”

In career-based academies, students learn skills, techniques and strategies that will help them in programs ranging from health care, to robotics, to HVAC systems.

“It’s exciting and safe that they get to do this work while they’re in high school,” said Christina Grant, D.C.’s superintendent of education. “So, they’ll be really clear, when they walk out of our doors, on the path they want to explore.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up