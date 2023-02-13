Live Radio
DC event to discuss migraines, headaches among military members

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

February 13, 2023, 7:12 AM

Military members suffering from migraines and headaches will have a chance to share their experiences and speak with experts during a nationwide listening tour Monday night in the District.

The National Headache Foundation along with Operation Brainstorm will host listening sessions in an effort to support veterans and active duty service members experiencing headache and migraine symptoms on Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tom Dabertin, who is the foundation’s executive director, said about 15% of adults across the country suffer from the debilitating symptoms and the rate is even higher among veterans. Around 35% of service members experience symptoms.

Dabertin said migraines and headaches are preventable and the goal is to hear directly from those impacted and create more access to treatment.

“If we can get people the right treatment and the right information we can make a lot of lives much more enjoyable,” he said.

Attendees will also receive migraine survival kits. The free event will be at the National Press Club in Northwest.

Attendees are also encouraged to stop by the annual Headache on the Hill event, happening on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Melissa Howell

