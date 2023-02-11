Live Radio
Annual DC undie run raises over $140K for genetic disorder research

Stetson Miller

February 11, 2023

Hundreds of runners turned up in different types of underwear and costumes to make a mile-long jaunt along The Wharf in D.C. Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run.

Since 2010, people have been taking part in these undie runs in D.C. and other U.S. cities to raise money for research on neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects how nerve cells form and grow.

“We’re here today fundraising for [neurofibromatosis], and the money goes to the Children’s Tumor Foundation,” Co-Race Director David Dosberg said.

He said, at last check, that the runners at the D.C. event raised about $140,000 this year.

Some come back to the run year after year, like Ben Burdick and Megan Thynge.

“We’ve done it every year for the past 10 years. It raises money every year for the Children’s Tumor foundation and our son is affected by neurofibromatosis, NF, which is the reason for this run,” Burdick said.

They both said the money raised from the events has been very helpful for people, like their son, who are living with the disorder.

Fortunately for the runners, Saturday was a pretty warm day, but Thynge recalled years when it was a little tough to run in just underwear.

“We’ve had years when we ran in the snow. We’ve had years when it’s been like seven degrees, but today is an awesome day. Sunny and beautiful,” she said.

