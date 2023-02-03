Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 3 injured after Northeast…

3 injured after Northeast DC shooting

Grace Newton

February 22, 2023, 5:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three men are injured after being shot in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday night, police say.

D.C. police said it happened in the area of 14th Street and Montana Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

All three men were taken to the hospital, and police said one of the men was not breathing when officers arrived to the scene. Officials said he’s in critical condition.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the incident. There’s no information yet on the person responsible for the shooting.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up