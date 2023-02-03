3 injured after Northeast DC shooting

Three men are injured after being shot in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday night, police say.

Three men are injured after being shot in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday night, police say.

D.C. police said it happened in the area of 14th Street and Montana Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

All three men were taken to the hospital, and police said one of the men was not breathing when officers arrived to the scene. Officials said he’s in critical condition.

Police said multiple shots were fired in the incident. There’s no information yet on the person responsible for the shooting.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.